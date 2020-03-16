Honda CBR 250R to be discontinued in India this month

The Honda CBR 250R, the brand's first affordable global sports bike that was launched in India in March 2011, will be discontinued this month. The first 250 cc Honda bike in India was originally a BS-III model and was upgraded to BS-IV in 2018, but at the dawn of the BS-VI era now, it has reached the end of its journey.

The CBR 250R is no longer going to be present in the Honda line-up from next month. An email sent to Honda about the bike's future didn't elicit any response. So, if you were looking to buy this Honda VFR 1200F-inspired quarter-litre sports bike, you should rush to your nearest dealership now. The company has stopped its production already and you'd be lucky to find a unit in stock now.

The Honda CBR 250R has barely changed since its introduction in October 2010. In India, the last update that the sports tourer received was back in 2018. That was when it was upgraded to BS-IV and saw the addition of an LED headlight as well as two new colour options (Mars Orange and Striking Green) and sportier graphics. These changes barely helped the motorcycle to survive in the market. The arrival of the Suzuki Gixxer 250 SF last year made survival even worse for this model. Today, when the competition is so fierce, the Honda CBR250R lacks features and specs that would woo in buyers.

Honda CBR250R - Key Features

The Honda CBR250R features a Y-shaped LED headlight, front fairing, beefier muffler and sculpted fuel tank. It has a digital display that shows information like speed, time, odometer, trip meter, etc. Right above this display is a large analogue tachometer. Some of the other features include:

Pro-link suspension

296 mm front rotor

220 mm rear rotor

Dual-channel ABS

Wide 140 section rear tyre

Split seats

Comfortable riding posture

Honda CBR250R - Specifications

Powering the CBR250R is a 249.60 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine with 4 valves and a DOHC setup. It produces 19.5 kW or 26.5 PS of maximum power at 8,500 rpm and 22.9 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm. With Honda’s PGM-Fi system, the CBR250R has a crisp and precise throttle response. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

The Honda CBR250R is currently listed on the company’s Indian website. Its ABS variant is priced at INR 1.96 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). If Honda decides to pull the plug on the CBR250R, it won’t have any product left in the 250 cc segment. The next bike in the line-up is the Honda CB300R which retails at INR 2.42 lakh (ex-showroom, PAN India).

Honda is working new premium bikes for India, and a 250 cc/300 cc fully-faired model should be one of them. Don't expect the CBR250RR to be launched in our markets. The twin-cylinder bike, made at Honda's Kumamoto plant in Japan and Astra-Honda's Karawang plant in Indonesia, would prove too costly for our market.

For future Honda motorcycle updates and other two-wheeler news, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.