Honda CB300R may be manufactured in India - Report

Honda 2Wheelers India may manufacture the Honda CB300R in India. Speaking to AutoX, Mr Y S Guleria, Senior Vice President - Sales and Marketing, Honda 2Wheelers India, has confirmed that the company is studying the idea of mass-producing the motorcycle in India.

Honda 2Wheelers India had launched the Honda CB300R in India in February 2019. Less than a fortnight of its launch, it confirmed that it had received 400 bookings of the motorcycle. Deliveries of the motorcycle began in April 2019.

Honda 2Wheelers India initially had a plan to sell only around 500 units of the CB300R. However, due to the positive response received, the company decided to increase that number, and eventually, it ended up selling more than 550 units this year. It imports this bike to via the CKD (Completely Knocked Down) route from Thailand.

At the heart of the Honda CB300R is a 286 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. This powertrain essentially traces its origins to the quarter-litre mill doing duty in the Honda CBR250R. in terms of features, it is fitted with an LED headlamp, all-digital instrumentation and an IMU (Inertial Measurement Unit) based dual-channel ABS unit.

The current generation Honda CB300R is priced at INR 2.4 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The next-gen model is likely to be mass-produced and have a much lower price.

The Honda CB300R is retailed in India via the Silver Wing network of dealerships. That’s just 22 dealerships across India! There is a plan to increase the number of Silver Wings outlets. In November 2019, Honda 2Wheelers India had confirmed that it will increase its premium product portfolio from 7 to 13 in the next fiscal (by March 2021). At least 5 of these will be brand-new models.

Honda 2Wheelers India at present is focusing on making its domestic range BS-VI compliant. It already has the Activa 125 and SP125 (commuter motorcycle) meeting the upcoming emission regulation.

[Source: AutoX]