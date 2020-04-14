Honda Aviator to be replaced by a new Honda scooter - Report

Speculations regarding the discontinuation of the Honda Aviator have turned out to be true. The 110 cc premium scooter has been axed and will be replaced by a new Honda scooter, as per a new media report.

Honda recently updated its website and took down all the models it hasn't upgraded to BS6, including the Aviator. Earlier it was unclear as to whether the company has permanently discontinued the Aviator. According to the new report, it has, and it plans to fill the void with a new scooter. At the moment, details about Honda’s new scooter are scarce. All we know is that Honda has dropped the Aviator nameplate and will come up with something new for its replacement.

It is being anticipated that the new Honda scooter would be based on the company’s new scooter platform on which products like the Honda Activa 6G, Honda Dio and the Honda Activa 125 are built. Its engine is expected to be borrowed from the Activa 6G which uses a BS6 110 cc single-cylinder mill that produces 7.8 PS of power and 8.79 Nm of torque. However, Honda might tune it in a slightly different state.

Honda is expected to rank its new scooter above the Activa 6G. Thus, premium features like alloy wheels, front disc brake, fully-digital instrument cluster, full-LED lighting, etc., would be provided. As for the pricing, the new Honda scooter would be a bit more expensive than the current Honda Activa 6G which retails at INR 63,912 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

