Honda Aviator discontinued in India - IAB Report

The Honda Aviator may not be a part of the Japanese brand’s BS6 product line-up. The 110 cc scooter has been discontinued in India.

Honda Aviator Features

The Honda Aviator has a simple design. It features a couple of large side turn indicators on the front apron. There is a decent-size handlebar-mounted LED headlamp. For added styling, Honda has also incorporated LED DRLs. The Aviator has a spacious floorboard. Its seat is large and comfortable. For the pillion, there’s a single-piece grab rail at the back. Talking about the back of the Aviator, it has a large taillight cluster that includes the rear side turn signals. Overall, the Honda Aviator has its own charm. Even though it doesn’t have any sharp body panels, aggressive-looking headlight, or a sportier exhaust, the Aviator managed to lure in buyers for its simple yet elegant appearance.

Honda Aviator Specs

Powering the Honda Aviator is a 109.19 cc single-cylinder engine. This air-cooled mill complies with the BS4 emission norms. It produces 8 BHP of maximum power at 7,000 rpm and 8.94 Nm of peak torque at 5500 rpm. This engine is coupled to a V-Matic transmission.

As for the cycle parts, the Aviator has conventional telescopic forks at the front and spring loaded-hydraulic shock absorbers at the rear. The braking duties are handled by an optional 190 mm disc brake up-front and a 130 mm drum brake at the back. CBS (combined braking system) comes as standard.

In related news, Honda has discontinued the Grazia 125 cc urban scooter as well. The company has taken down both these scooters from its Indian website.

For more Honda news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.