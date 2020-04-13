Honda Grazia temporarily discontinued in India - IAB Report

The Honda Grazia has been temporarily discontinued in India. The 125 cc Honda scooter has been removed from the company’s official website.

Introduced in March 2019, the Honda Grazia is still a very fresh product. In all likeliness, the discontinuation is only temporary, until a BS6 upgrade is ready. Honda has already announced the completion of its BS6 transition, and so, it is safe to assume that the production of the BS6 Grazia has begun and that its launch will take place soon after the dealerships start receiving the stock.

Honda Grazia Features

The Honda Grazia has been one of the most stylish automatic scooters in its segment. It comes with an attractive front end featuring apron-mounted full-LED headlight and large side turn indicators. The sharp lines on the body panels add a sporty touch to the scooter. The Honda Grazia also comes with a fully digital instrument console with Eco Speed Indicator. As for the practicality, the Grazia has a front glove box with optional USB charger and a large 18-litre under-seat storage area.

Honda Grazia Specs

The Honda Grazia uses a 124.9 cc single-cylinder carburetted engine. It is a BS4-compliant mill. This engine delivers 8.52 bhp at 6,500 rpm and 10.54 Nm at 5,000 rpm. The suspension setup of the Grazia includes a pair of conventional telescopic forks at the front and 3-step adjustable rear suspension. The braking comes from a 190 mm optional front disc brake and a 130 mm drum brake at the rear. CBS (Combined Braking System) is standard.

Honda was one of the first two-wheeler manufacturers in India to start selling BS6-compliant products. However, not all Honda products made it to the new greener era. For example, the Honda CBR 250R, which was originally a BS3 model and was upgraded to BS4 in 2018, is no longer be a part of Honda’s line-up.

For more Honda news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.