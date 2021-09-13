Honda Activa 6G and Honda Shine Leads Brand Sales in Bihar

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) has announced that it has achieved the 10 lakh cumulative two-wheeler sales milestone in Bihar. The company has said in a press release that the Honda Activa 6G and Honda Shine are the major contributors to the brand’s sales figures in the state.

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) entered the Indian two-wheeler industry back in 2001. It took the company 17 years to reach the 5 lakh sales milestone in Bihar. And today, its cumulative two-wheeler sales in the state have crossed the 10 lakh mark with the last 5 lakh units being sold in just 4 years; that’s 5 times faster with the major contributors being the Honda Activa 6G and Honda Shine.

Speaking on this occasion, Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “We are delighted to receive an overwhelming response from the people of Bihar on our expanded range of product offering. Moreover, with the expansion of our network in the state, the sales momentum of Honda 2wheelers has gained its pace in the last few years. With the festivals approaching, we are fully prepared to excite and serve our customers across both urban & rural markets. We are thankful for Bihar’s love & trust for brand Honda and will continue to delight them in the times to come.”

The Honda Activa 6G is available in 6 colour options and 2 variants. The STD trim of the scooter retails at INR 70,145 whereas the DLX model will set you back by INR 71,890. There is also the 20th-anniversary edition that has been priced at INR 71,645 and INR 73,390 for the STD and DLX trims respectively.

The Honda Shine has 4 colour options and 2 variants. The drum brake model of the motorcycle costs INR 73,392. On the other hand, the disc brake trim carries a sticker price of INR 78,188.

All prices are ex-showroom, Patna, Bihar