Why Honda CB500X Price in India Can See a Hike?

The Honda CB500X was launched in March 2021. While the twin-cylinder motorcycle was praised for its engine and performance, enthusiasts weren’t too happy with its pricing. At INR 6.87 lakh (ex-showroom), the CB500X seemed to be an expensive affair. Well, it seems that it could become even costlier in the future.

The Honda CB500X, along with other 500cc motorcycles, has been given an update for the international markets. The biggest change is the inclusion of 41mm Showa USD Separate Function Forks. These are the same units that can be found in the Honda CBR650R. Honda has also upgraded the braking setup by adding another rotor up-front. The twin-disc arrangement at the front is accompanied by radial calipers for even better stopping power.

It has also been reported that the new international-spec Honda CB500X also runs on a redesigned swingarm. And to bring some visual upgrades, the motorcycle also features new colour options - Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic and Pearl Organic Green.

Now, there is no official statement regarding the launch of the updated Honda CB500X in India but we think that it will be made available here eventually. Perhaps, sometime next year we would get to see the new model at the dealerships. And considering all the added features, Honda is expected to increase the CB500X price. By how much? That we will have to wait and see.

The Honda CB500X has been brought in via the CKD route and sold via Honda BigWing dealerships across the nation. It has a 471cc twin-cylinder engine. The liquid-cooled motor features 8 valves and is capable of producing 47 BHP of max power at 8500 rpm and 43.2 Nm of peak torque at 6500 rpm. For the transmission, Honda has put in a 6-speed gearbox which is accompanied by a slipper and assist clutch.