EVs Who? Aston Martin Teases New V12 Engine

Despite the industry's shift towards electrification, Aston Martin remains committed to the allure of internal combustion, teasing a new V12 engine set to debut in 2024 in its new flagship car.

Aston Martin's decision to develop a new V12 engine in the era of EV dominance is a bold move, reflecting the brand's dedication to traditional performance and driving experience. Describing itself as a "defiant defender of emotional engagement," Aston Martin aims to cater to staunch enthusiasts.

The upcoming V12 engine will be a twin-turbo unit, delivering a remarkable 823 horsepower and 737 lb-ft of torque, surpassing the output of its predecessor, the DBS 770 Ultimate. Featuring a complete redesign, the engine boasts a strengthened cylinder block and connecting rods, redesigned cylinder heads with reprofiled camshafts, and new intake and exhaust ports. Additionally, repositioned spark plugs and higher flowrate fuel injectors enhance performance and throttle response, with turbos designed to spin quicker and reduce inertia.

This exclusive engine will be handcrafted in strictly limited numbers, reserved for Aston Martin's "most exclusive and limited availability models." The company hints that the new V12 will make its debut in a flagship car later this year, likely to be named the Vanquish.

Source