This Will Be Mercedes-Benz Trucks' Most Extensive Test Run Ever

06/05/2024 - 16:47 | Commercial Vehicles,   | IAB Team

Mercedes-Benz Trucks is planning for this summer the most extensive test run in the history of the company – with its new electric flagship eActros 600. The intention is for two near-series prototypes of the battery-electric long-haul truck to travel across more than 20 European countries, each completing more than 13,000 kilometers with 40 tons total towing weight.

Mercedes Eactros 600 Front Quarter

With this venture, Mercedes-Benz Trucks is pursuing the objective of gaining extensive experience on a wide range of routes in different topographies and climate zones with an eye on energy consumption. The manufacturer intends to then share these findings with interested customers. Secondly, Mercedes-Benz Trucks wants to use the tour to prove that the eActros 600 makes purely battery-electric, transnational long-distance haulage possible in Europe.

For instance, the intention is to charge the batteries exclusively at public charging stations. Even if the building up of a seamless public truck charging infrastructure is still imperative for the further market ramp-up for e-trucks, the trip dubbed “eActros 600 European Testing Tour 2024” is intended to send a positive signal to all parties involved.

Mercedes Eactros 600 Front

The high battery capacity of more than 600 kilowatt hours and a new, particularly efficient electric drive axle developed in-house, enable the eActros 600 to achieve a range of 500 kilometers without intermediate charging.

The eActros 600 European Testing Tour is scheduled to start in Frankfurt/Main on June 11 and is planned to be accompanied by communication activities. Unofficially, the tour will already begin the day before at Mercedes-Benz Trucks’ site in Wörth am Rhein and at Daimler Truck AG’s headquarters in Leinfelden-Echterdingen. Mercedes-Benz Trucks is planning to present further details such as the route in connection with the start of the tour.

