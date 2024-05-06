This Will Be Mercedes-Benz Trucks' Most Extensive Test Run Ever

Mercedes-Benz Trucks is planning for this summer the most extensive test run in the history of the company – with its new electric flagship eActros 600. The intention is for two near-series prototypes of the battery-electric long-haul truck to travel across more than 20 European countries, each completing more than 13,000 kilometers with 40 tons total towing weight.

With this venture, Mercedes-Benz Trucks is pursuing the objective of gaining extensive experience on a wide range of routes in different topographies and climate zones with an eye on energy consumption. The manufacturer intends to then share these findings with interested customers. Secondly, Mercedes-Benz Trucks wants to use the tour to prove that the eActros 600 makes purely battery-electric, transnational long-distance haulage possible in Europe.

For instance, the intention is to charge the batteries exclusively at public charging stations. Even if the building up of a seamless public truck charging infrastructure is still imperative for the further market ramp-up for e-trucks, the trip dubbed “eActros 600 European Testing Tour 2024” is intended to send a positive signal to all parties involved.

The high battery capacity of more than 600 kilowatt hours and a new, particularly efficient electric drive axle developed in-house, enable the eActros 600 to achieve a range of 500 kilometers without intermediate charging.

The eActros 600 European Testing Tour is scheduled to start in Frankfurt/Main on June 11 and is planned to be accompanied by communication activities. Unofficially, the tour will already begin the day before at Mercedes-Benz Trucks’ site in Wörth am Rhein and at Daimler Truck AG’s headquarters in Leinfelden-Echterdingen. Mercedes-Benz Trucks is planning to present further details such as the route in connection with the start of the tour.