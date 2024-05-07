Over 200 Lamborghini Owners Gather to Celebrate Lamborghini Day UK 2024

Over 200 Lamborghini owners and their cars were welcomed by board members and management of Automobili Lamborghini, in the second edition of Lamborghini Day UK, held this year at Farnborough International Exhibition and Conference Centre.

Departing from eleven Lamborghini dealerships across the UK, the cars arrived in ‘Bull Runs’ at the Hampshire venue. The UK unveil of the Urus SE, the new PHEV version of the Lamborghini Super SUV, opened the day’s activities, presented by Lamborghini Chief Sales and Marketing Officer Federico Foschini together with Chief Technical Officer Rouven Mohr; Design Director Mitja Borkert; and Aftersales Director Alessandro Farmeschi.

Lamborghini Day UK presents aspects of Lamborghini and its headquarters’ activities for owners, VIPs and media to explore in one day. Design workshops by the Lamborghini Centro Stile team demonstrated the creative and technical process behind car concepts, while an Ad Personam studio allowed clients to experiment with the vast options for personalising a new Lamborghini with virtually limitless choices of colour and trim.

An Ad Personam Lamborghini Revuelto on display, especially created for Lamborghini Day UK, demonstrates the boundless possibilities for personalisation. The exterior features a diagonal fading effect in the dual colours of red Rosso Bia and black Nero Granatus, creating an extraordinary and dynamic presence for the Revuelto on the road. External carbon trim on the lower part of the car is complemented by a shiny carbon roof, matt black tailpipes and black CCB callipers. A complementary interior in Nero Ade leather and contrasting Rosso Alala inverted stitching is paired with matt black carbon trim, finished with red embroidery of the Lamborghini logo on headrests and a Revuelto graphic on the rear wall.

Another Lamborghini Revuelto in a Virtual Reality area allowed guests to see ‘inside’ the car’s hybrid technologies, providing an experiential insight to the unique powertrain architecture of the first V12 High Performance Electrified Vehicle (HPEV) presented in 2023, with its all-new aspirated engine combined with three electric motors delivering a total of 1015 CV.

Lamborghini Polo Storico, the department responsible for restoration, archives, certification and original spare parts presented a Diablo SV and, in celebration of the Countach’s 50th anniversary this year, an example of the first LP 400 production model. This iconic car was joined by an LP 500 S and a Countach LPI 800-4: one of just 112 limited-edition hybrid super sports cars produced this decade and celebrating the concept of the iconic Lamborghini Countach presented at Geneva motor show more than 50 years ago.

As Lamborghini prepares to welcome its successor to the Lamborghini Huracán later this year, a display of its V10 aspirated models celebrated both Huracán and its forerunner the Gallardo. Joining them was the lightweight V10 Sesto Elemento concept shown at Paris motor show 2010, with its extensive carbon fibre-built chassis weighing in at less than 1000 kg and delivering a 0-100km/h (0-62 mph) of just 2.5 seconds.

Together with an exhibition underlining Lamborghini’s commitment to its sustainability ethos and CO2 neutrality that it has held since 2015, an interactive area was dedicated to Lamborghini Cartiera, a partnership with a Bolognese ethical manufacturing company, showing items made from Lamborghini’s leather offcuts such as keyrings, bags and phone cases.

The eSports lounge welcomed guests to pit their skills against each other in The Real Race game simulators and some of Lamborghini’s other partners were also present: Pirelli displayed tyres including a range for the Urus; Tod’s, the Italian clothing atelier sported a range developed in conjunction with Lamborghini; Culti fragrances created a sophisticated ambience; and coffee was served by Lavazza.