Honda Activa 6G 20th Anniversary Edition campaign celebrates its journey

Introduced in the Indian market way back in 2001, the Honda Activa has completed two glorious decades. On this joyous occasion, the company has recently launched the 20th Anniversary Edition of the scooter. And now, Honda has released a campaign to celebrate 20 years of priceless love and togetherness of Activa and its customers.

Speaking about the new Honda Activa 6G 20th Anniversary Edition campaign, Mr Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said:

We are extremely happy and proud as we celebrate the 20th anniversary of Activa. It is a celebration time for us and the extended family of more than 2 crore satisfied customers who have made Activa a part of their daily lives. The campaign presents the emotional connection between our customers and their beloved Activa which gets a makeover to celebrate this special occasion. The distinctive gold embossed Activa logo of the 20th-anniversary edition is the highlight and makes it worthy of a collector’s must-have!

Preciously curated for customers, the Honda Activa 6G 20th Anniversary Edition gets distinctive design cues that accentuate its overall visual appeal. It is available in two attractive colour options - Matte Mature Brown and Pearl Nightstar Black. It has matching rear grab rails, shiny embossed 20th-year anniversary logo, and precious golden Activa emblem. These features make the Limited Edition instantly recognisable. Adding more visual drama to the overall design are stylish graphics, black steel wheels, and brown inner cover and seat.

The changes implemented in the Honda Activa 6G 20th Anniversary Edition are only cosmetics. Mechanically, this scooter remains the same. It has a 109.51cc air-cooled engine which comes with Honda’s advanced technologies such as PGM-Fi (Programmed Fuel-injection), eSP (Enhanced Smart Power), and HET (Honda Eco Technology). It is capable of producing 7.79 PS of power and 8.79 Nm of torque.

As for the pricing, the STD variant of the Honda Activa 6G 20th Anniversary Edition costs INR 67,392* whereas the DLX variant retails at INR 68,892*.

For more Honda news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi