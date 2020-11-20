Honda Dio Repsol Edition introduced, costs INR 2.5K more than Dio DLX

To celebrate 800 Grand Prix victories in MotoGP, Honda has introduced the Repsol Edition of its sporty Dio scooter. The new model has been priced at INR 69,757* and, thus, is INR 2.5K costlier than the Dio DLX.

Honda Dio Variant Price* STD INR 63,907 DLX INR 67,257 Repsol Edition INR 69,757

The new Honda Dio Repsol Edition is inspired by the Honda RC 213V race machine. While the entire livery looks quite attractive, the eye-catching element here is the bright orange paint. We also have the ‘Repsol’ decals on the front apron and side fairing. The red pillion grab rails add to the overall charm.

Speaking at the launch of the Honda Dio Repsol Edition, Mr Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said:

The BS6 Honda Dio has delighted customers in its segment. With the launch of the Repsol Edition, we are happy to transform Honda’s racing thrill on Indian roads for the MotoGP fans in India. The Repsol Honda Edition reflect the iconic racing feel of Honda Repsol team's MotoGP bike RC 213V and guarantees a distinct presence to the riders on the roads.

Apart from the cosmetic update, the Honda Dio Repsol Edition gets no mechanical changes. It uses a 109.51cc single-cylinder engine that comes with Honda’s Programmed Fuel-Injection (PGM-Fi) for better throttle response, performance and fuel efficiency. This mill produces 5.71 kW or 7.79 PS of maximum power at 8,000 rpm and generates 9 Nm of peak torque at 4,750 rpm. The scooter also features Honda’s ESP technology and silent start with ACG.

Along with the Repsol Edition of the Dio, Honda has also launched the Hornet 2.0 Repsol Edition in the Indian market at INR 1,28,927 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

*Ex-showroom, Gurugram