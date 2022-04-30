Honda 2Wheelers Opens BigWing Topline in Kolkata

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has inaugurated the Honda BigWing Topline in Kolkata. (Address: 207, Acharya Jagadish Bose Road, Kolkata, West Bengal - 700017)

Speaking on the inauguration of BigWing Topline inKolkata, Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said:

Our focus is on the expansion of Honda BigWing (Honda’s exclusive premium motorcycle network) to deliver a truly differentiated immersive experience closer to customer. We are delighted to inaugurate Honda BigWing Topline in Kolkata. Through this new premium outlet, we aim to take Honda’s fun motorcycles closer to customers in Kolkata and bring to experience them our entire range of premium motorcycles.

Further strengthening its penetration across the country, customers can now experience the differentiated Silver Wings at close to 100 operational touchpoints.