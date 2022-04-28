Honda 2Wheelers Kicks Off Road Safety Awareness Drive in Chennai

Continuing its efforts to foster safe riding habits, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) in association with Tamil Nadu State Police kicked off a road safety awareness drive at Tamil Nadu Police Academy located at Kellambakkam High Road Vandalur (Oonamanchery) in Chennai.

In order to ensure the safety of police forces who selflessly dedicate their lives to protecting the citizens, the Tamil Nadu State Police has given the responsibility to HMSI to initiate a road safety awareness programme for newly recruited sub-inspectors of the state. Beginning on 28 April 2022, the 9-days awareness drive on how to be safe on roads will sensitize nearly 1000 newly recruited sub-inspectors of Tamil Nadu.

The awareness drive was kicked-off in the august presence of Dr. A. Amalraj (Indian Police Service Officer & Assistant Director General of Police, Tamil Nadu) and Sh. Prabhu Nagaraj (Operating Officer - Brand & Communication, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India) and other dignitaries from Tamil Nadu Police and HMSI.