Honda 2Wheelers & Delhi Traffic Police Kick Start Road Safety Summer Camp

Striving to bring a positive behavioural change amongst the youth towards road safety, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) in association with Delhi Traffic Police has announced the commencement of Road Safety Summer Camp for college students at Traffic Training Park, Baba Kharak Singh Road, New Delhi.

The Road Safety Summer Camp was inaugurated by Sh. Ranjeet Singh (In-charge, Traffic Training Park, Baba Kharak Singh Road, New Delhi) in the presence of dignitaries from Delhi Police, Government bodies & HMSI.

The 10-days Road Safety Summer Camp between 6 June to 17 June 2022 is an interactive learning program targeted at college students aged 17-20 years. During this camp, students will be educated on road rules and traffic by HMSI’s skilled safety instructors. The camp will also be a secure and fun learning platform where students will learn about safety measures like self-defence, disaster management, fire safety and participate in quiz competitions, slogan writing or poster making competitions.

Speaking on the importance of road safety awareness, Mr. Prabhu Nagaraj, Operating Officer, Brand & Communication, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said: