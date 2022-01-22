Honda 2Wheelers Crosses 15 Lakh Sales Mark in Odisha

Further expanding its two-wheeler footprint in Odisha, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. has announced that its cumulative sales have crossed the momentous 15 lakh mark in the state.

While it took Honda 15 years to add the first 5 lakh customers in Odisha, the recent 10 lakh customers have joined the Honda family in just 6 years. Notably, catering to the rising demand for personal mobility with a 32% market share, Honda is now the fastest-growing 2Wheeler brand in the state.

Thanking customers for this remarkable feat, Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said:

We are grateful to our customers in Odisha for their continued love and trust in the brand Honda. We remain committed to providing our customers with quality products & after-sales services closer to their place in the state.

With the increasing demand for 2Wheelers, Honda Activa & Shine emerged as the most preferred two-wheeler models. Marking a strong presence across the state are Honda’s 220 touchpoints (including dealerships, authorized service centers and best deal outlets) which offer a top-notch service experience as well as a world-class line-up of scooters & motorcycles for customers to choose from.

