Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. has announced that it has breached the 5 crore cumulative two-wheeler domestic sales in the country since the start of its sales operations in 2001.

HMSI made its entry with its first two-wheeler - the Honda Activa - in 2001 and the rest is history. Over the years, the Activa brand accomplished many milestones and continues to be India’s most loved scooter brand. HMSI offers India’s biggest two-wheeler model line-up catering to a vast range of customers.

Creating the joy of buying for millions of Indians for over two decades, Honda gained its first 1 crore customers in the initial 11 years. Growing 3 times this speed, the company achieved the 2 crore sales milestone in just 3 years. While the first 2.5 crore customers were added in 16 years, the next 2.5 crore customers were added with acceleration in just 5 years running to breach the 5 crore customer milestone.

Speaking on the historic achievement, Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director, Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “The 5 Crore domestic sales milestone coincides with the upcoming festival season. We are humbled by this grand achievement and it is like a festival for all of us at Honda 2Wheelers India. It gives us immense pride seeing our various models proudly adorning the streets spread widely across the length & breadth of India covering diverse geographies and complex demographics. We thank our Customers for patronising the brand Honda and reposing trust in our products and services. Being in the hearts of millions of Indians resonates the reliable companionship users enjoy with Honda.”