Four more Hero Xtreme 200R-based FRVs donated to fight Covid-19

Hero MotoCorp recently donated four Xtreme 200R-based First Responder Vehicles (FRVs) to the health authorities in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, as a part of its ongoing Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives towards Covid-19 relief efforts. Now, the company has delivered four more FRVs, this time to the state health authorities in Haridwar, Uttarakhand.

Commenting on this occasion, Mr Vijay Sethi, Chief Information Officer, Chief Human Resources Officer; Head Corporate Social Responsibility, Hero MotoCorp, said:

Continuing its assistance in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic, Hero MotoCorp has undertaken on a new effort to provide first responder vehicles to front-line personnel from different state authorities to assist patients in rural and remote areas. Designed and developed by the engineers at the Hero's Centre for Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Jaipur and the New Model Centre (NMC) in Gurgaon, the first responder vehicle is fitted with all the necessary medical equipment that offers urgent assistance to patients who need to be transported to the hospital.

The Hero Xtreme 200R-based FRVs were handed over to Mr C. Ravishankar, District Magistrate, Haridwar, Uttarakhand. Till date, Hero MotoCorp has delivered more than 29 FRVs to the government authorities of various states in the country including Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

These unique and utilitarian FRVs will be useful for reaching out to patients and the needy in rural and remote areas and comfortably moving them to the nearest hospitals. They are custom-built as an accessory on the Xtreme 200R motorcycles.

The FRVs are equipped with a full stretcher with a foldable hood mounted on the side, essential medical equipment such as a detachable first-aid kit, oxygen cylinder, fire extinguisher and other safety features like LED flasher lights, foldable beacon light, emergency wireless public announcement system and siren.

Apart from donating FRVs to help fight Covid-19, Hero MotoCorp has also distributed 14 lakhs meals, 37,201 litres of sanitisers, 30 lakhs face masks, and 29,000+ PPE kits to government hospitals, Police departments and other agencies.