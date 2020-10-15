Hero Xtreme 200R based FRVs donated to authorities in Himachal Pradesh

Hero MotoCorp has donated numerous First Responder Vehicles (FRVs) to various concerned authorities in many different states of India to help fight the Covid-19 pandemic. The world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters continues to deliver more Hero Xtreme 200R based FRVs under its ongoing Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

This time, Hero MotoCorp has delivered four FRVs to the Department of Health and Family Welfare in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. The modified Hero Xtreme 200R motorcycles were handed over to Amitabh Avasthi, Secretary - Health Department, in presence of Ramesh Chand, Deputy Director for Covid-19 Material Supplies, from the Himachal Pradesh government.

Commenting on this occasion, Vijay Sethi, Chief Information Officer, Chief Human Resources Officer; Head Corporate Social Responsibility, Hero MotoCorp, said:

Continuing its assistance in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic, Hero MotoCorp has undertaken on a new effort to provide first responder vehicles to front-line personnel from different state authorities to assist patients in rural and remote areas. Designed and developed by the engineers at the company’s Centre for Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Jaipur and the New Model Centre (NMC) in Gurgaon, the first responder vehicle is fitted with all the necessary medical equipment that offers urgent assistance to patients who need to be transported to the hospital.

The Hero Xtreme 200R first-responder vehicles come equipped with several custom-built accessories so that they can provide the necessary services to patients in rural and remote areas. For example, there is a full stretcher with a foldable hood mounted on the side for a patient to lie down. Similarly, medical equipment such as a detachable first-aid kit, oxygen cylinder, a fire extinguisher is also present.

So far, Hero MotoCorp has donated more than 25 FRVs to the government authorities of various Indian states including Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh. We wouldn’t be surprised to see the company delivering more FRVs to the concerned authorities in the future.