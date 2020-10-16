Hero Pleasure+ Platinum launched, gets distinctive retro styling

Hero MotoCorp has expanded its scooter line-up by launching the new Pleasure+ Platinum. Priced at INR 60,950 (ex-showroom, Delhi), the new 110cc scooter gets distinctive retro styling for a much more attractive visual appeal.

The new Hero Pleasure+ Platinum is available in a Matte Black colour option that is combined with brown inner panels, giving a premium look. Hero MotoCorp has used several chrome highlights on the rearview mirrors, muffler protector, and handlebar ends. There is also a chrome fender strip to further enhance the retro styling of the scooter.

Speaking at the launch of the new Hero Pleasure+ Platinum, Naveen Chauhan, Head – Sales & Aftersales, Hero MotoCorp, said:

The iconic Pleasure brand enjoys a strong connect with the customers. The new Pleasure+ Platinum with its enhanced design elements is surely going to strengthen our scooter portfolio and provide a perfect combination of riding comfort with style.

The new Hero Pleasure+ Platinum also features a low fuel indicator, backrest for added comfort, dual-tone seat with Platinum hot stamping, white rim tape and premium 3D logo badging. All these elements ensure that the new Pleasure+ Platinum looks its best all the time.

Powering the new Hero Pleasure+ Platinum is the same 110cc BS6-compliant engine that powers the standard model of the scooter. It comes with Hero MotoCorp’s ‘XSens Technology’ along with Programmed Fuel Injection. As a result, this motor is capable of delivering a maximum power output of 8 bhp at 7000 rpm and 8.7 Nm of peak torque at 5500 rpm.

With the launch of the new Pleasure+ Platinum, Hero MotoCorp has certainly extended its product portfolio for the Indian market. The company had also recently introduced the new Maestro Edge 125 Stealth Edition. Both the new scooters are expected to increase the company’s sales during the upcoming festive season in the country.