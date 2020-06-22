Hero Xtreme 160R test ride registrations open ahead of launch - IAB Report

The test ride registrations for the Hero Xtreme 160R are now open. The new and stylish 160cc motorcycle will be launched in India soon.

The Hero Xtreme 160R was listed on the company’s official website in March this year, which hinted that its launch was imminent. However, the Covid-19 situation might have pushed things off track for the company.

Following the Indian Govt’s guidelines with regards to resumption of manufacturing, industrial and commercial business activities, Hero MotoCorp restarted its manufacturing facilities and also resumed its retail operations in May. This pointed out that the Hero Xtreme 160R launch is coming closer.

Now, Hero MotoCorp has added a separate ‘Test Ride’ section on the official webpage of the Xtreme 160R which tells us that the launch new 160cc Xtreme is just around the corner. Interested customers can fill their details such as name, contact details, and city and the company will reach out to them.

The Hero Xtreme 160R was unveiled at the Hero World 2020 event. It grasped a lot of attention thanks to its dynamic styling. It is one of the best-looking bikes Hero MotoCorp has ever made. While the company is yet to reveal the full spec sheet of the motorcycle, we do know that the Xtreme 160R will draw power from a 160cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine which is capable of producing 15 BHP of power and 14 Nm of torque.

Hero Xtreme 160R Key Features

Digital instrument cluster with negative display

LED side turn indicators

Side stand engine cut-off

Hazard lights

Full-LED headlight

Smoked-out LED taillight

Integrated pillion grab rails

Integrated engine kill and start switch

In other news, Hero MotoCorp has launched a fully-digital online sales platform called eShop. The world’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer has also introduced multiple digital aftersales services.

