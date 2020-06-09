BS6 Hero Destini 125 price hiked for the first time - IAB Report

The BS6 Hero Destini 125 was launched in February this year at a starting price of INR 64,310*. The 125 cc scooter has received its first price hike now.

The BS6 Hero Destini 125 is available in two variants - Sheet Metal Wheel (LX) and Alloy Wheel (VX). Hero MotoCorp has increased the prices of both the variants. The LX variant has become costlier by INR 1,000 now and retails at INR 65,310* now whereas the VX variant has become INR 1,300 dearer and will set you back by INR 68,100* now.

VariantOld BS6 Price*New BS6 Price*Price Hike
Sheet Metal Wheel (LX)INR 64,310INR 65,310INR 1,000
Alloy Wheel (VX)INR 66,800INR 68,100INR 1,300

BS6 Hero Destini 125 Specs

Powering the BS6 Hero Destini 125 is a revised 124.6 cc single-cylinder engine. It comes with Hero MotoCorp’s Xsense technology along with Programmed Fuel injection. The company claims that the BS6 Destini 125 is 11% more fuel-efficient and 10% quicker than the BS4 version. The air-cooled mill is capable of producing 6.7 kW or 9 BHP of maximum power at 7,000 rpm and 10.4 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm.

BS6 Hero Destini 125 Dimensions

AspectMeasurements
Length1,809 mm
Width729 mm
Height1,154 mm
Wheelbase1245 mm
Seat height778 mm
Ground clearance155 mm
Fuel tank capacity5 litres
Kerb weight113 kg / 114 kg (VX / LX)

BS6 Hero Destini 125 Key Features

  • Signature LED guide lamps
  • External fuel filler cap
  • Mobile charging port
  • Boot light
  • Combination lock
  • Premium dual seat
  • Chrome embellishments
  • Signature taillamp
  • Integrated braking
  • Side stand indicator
  • Tubeless tyres
  • Semi digital instrument cluster

BS6 Hero Destini 125 Colours

The BS6 Hero Destini 125 is available in 5 colour options including Nobel Red, Chestnut Brown, Pearl Silver White, Panther Black and new Matte Grey Silver.

Hero Destini 125 Noble Red
Also Read: BS6 Hero Pleasure+ receives a marginal price hike

In other news, Hero MotoCorp has launched a fully-digital online sales platform called eShop. The world’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer has also introduced multiple digital aftersales services.

For more Hero MotoCorp news and other two-wheeler updates, keep checking IndianAutosBlog.com.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi

Hero Destini 125 - Image Gallery

