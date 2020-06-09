BS6 Hero Destini 125 price hiked for the first time - IAB Report

The BS6 Hero Destini 125 was launched in February this year at a starting price of INR 64,310*. The 125 cc scooter has received its first price hike now.

The BS6 Hero Destini 125 is available in two variants - Sheet Metal Wheel (LX) and Alloy Wheel (VX). Hero MotoCorp has increased the prices of both the variants. The LX variant has become costlier by INR 1,000 now and retails at INR 65,310* now whereas the VX variant has become INR 1,300 dearer and will set you back by INR 68,100* now.

Variant Old BS6 Price* New BS6 Price* Price Hike Sheet Metal Wheel (LX) INR 64,310 INR 65,310 INR 1,000 Alloy Wheel (VX) INR 66,800 INR 68,100 INR 1,300

BS6 Hero Destini 125 Specs

Powering the BS6 Hero Destini 125 is a revised 124.6 cc single-cylinder engine. It comes with Hero MotoCorp’s Xsense technology along with Programmed Fuel injection. The company claims that the BS6 Destini 125 is 11% more fuel-efficient and 10% quicker than the BS4 version. The air-cooled mill is capable of producing 6.7 kW or 9 BHP of maximum power at 7,000 rpm and 10.4 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm.

BS6 Hero Destini 125 Dimensions

Aspect Measurements Length 1,809 mm Width 729 mm Height 1,154 mm Wheelbase 1245 mm Seat height 778 mm Ground clearance 155 mm Fuel tank capacity 5 litres Kerb weight 113 kg / 114 kg (VX / LX)

BS6 Hero Destini 125 Key Features

Signature LED guide lamps

External fuel filler cap

Mobile charging port

Boot light

Combination lock

Premium dual seat

Chrome embellishments

Signature taillamp

Integrated braking

Side stand indicator

Tubeless tyres

Semi digital instrument cluster

BS6 Hero Destini 125 Colours

The BS6 Hero Destini 125 is available in 5 colour options including Nobel Red, Chestnut Brown, Pearl Silver White, Panther Black and new Matte Grey Silver.

In other news, Hero MotoCorp has launched a fully-digital online sales platform called eShop. The world’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer has also introduced multiple digital aftersales services.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi