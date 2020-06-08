Hero MotoCorp launches a fully-digital online sales platform called eShop

Hero MotoCorp has launched a fully-digital online sales platform called eShop. The world’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer has also introduced multiple digital aftersales services.

Hero MotorCorp eShop has been created to enhance the customer’s overall experience by providing a fully-digital and seamless buying process. The eShop has been integrated on the company’s official website and all the purchase-related information and actions are built into the system.

To make a purchase via eShop, customers need to visit Hero MotoCorp’s website and access the online sales platform from the homepage. The intuitive system guides the customers through all the relevant steps of making a decision, buying the vehicle and taking delivery.

Following are the key steps that are involved while buying a Hero MotoCorp motorcycle or scooter via the online sales platform, eShop:

Select the product you want to buy, its variant and colour.

Select your city.

Select a dealership as per your convenience.

Make the payment.

You will receive an e-receipt with a unique OTP for verification.

Post verification, a sales assistant from the selected dealership will be allotted to clear your queries and guide you through the remaining steps.

Once the order is created, you will receive an SMS with a link for uploading necessary documents.

Post verification, a preview of the sales order will be sent you for confirmation.

Post that, application for registration is made by the dealer.

Vehicle is delivered as per the option you picked.

At the time of delivery, physically signed documents required by RTO will be collected.

In short, the Hero MotoCorp eShop is a new way of buying a Hero MotoCorp motorcycle or scooter in a hassle-free manner.

Keeping the safety and wellbeing of its employees as well as customers as the top-most priority, Hero MotoCorp has also launched multiple digital aftersales services. These include the industry-first initiative of digital service job card and acknowledgement receipt, app-based service booking, and increased hours of workshop operations.

For more Hero MotoCorp news and other two-wheeler updates, keep checking IndianAutosBlog.com.