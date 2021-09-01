TVS Eurogrip Tyres for 2-wheelers Now on Sale in Indonesia

TVS Eurogrip tyres are quite popular amongst two-wheeler enthusiasts. Manufactured by TVS Srichakra, a member of the TVS group, these rubbers are available in different sizes and compounds in the domestic market. After satisfying motorcyclists in India with their performance, TVS Eurogrip tyres are now ready to serve bikers in Indonesia.

TVS Srichakra Ltd., one of India’s leading manufacturers of 2- and 3-wheeler and off-highway tyres, has announced its foray into the Indonesian market with Eurogrip range of tyres. The first product line to be launched is “Eurogrip Bee City” – a range of aesthetically designed two-wheeler tyres completely customized to suit the needs of Indonesian riders’ urban lifestyle and road conditions. These tyres are suited for popular scooter and motorbike models in Indonesia and come in 5 sizes to start with.

TVS Eurogrip Bee City tyres come with an asymmetric pattern with a centre groove. They have high-flexibility polymer compounds that provide uniform traction and wear with skid-proofing on wet roads as well as excellent wet and dry grip. The stronger reinforced casing gives high durability and long tyre life.

These tyres are compatible with a wide range of two-wheelers such as Yamaha Jupiter Z, Suzuki Smash, Honda Beat and more. Bee City tyres have some of the international Eurogrip technologies like Optimized Tread Pattern Design Technology (OpT-PaD), Air Seal-Inner Liner Technology (A-SeT) and Roll Balanced Unique Tyre Construction (RoBusT).

The TVS Eurogrip Bee City tyres are now available in Jakarta, Bandung, Semarang and Surabaya. In the second phase, they will reach seven more cities including Palembang, Medan, Pontianak, Samarinda, Manado, Banjarmasin and Makassar. To start with, customers can choose from a product line consisting of 5 tyre sizes, 3 patterns and 13 products and will be offered with a 4-year warranty period.