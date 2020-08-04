Hero Xtreme 160R: Acceleration Test - 0-60 kmph & 0-100 kmph

After getting unveiled at the Hero World 2020 event in February, the all-new Hero Xtreme 160R was finally launched last month. It has been one of the highly-anticipated motorcycles of the year and surely an important product for Hero MotoCorp. Apart from its striking design and styling, the Hero Xtreme 160R gathered a lot of attention because of its low kerb weight of 139.5 kg (double disc variant) and 0-60 kmph acceleration time of 4.7 seconds. So, when we got our hands on Hero MotoCorp’s brand new motorcycle, we decided to do our own acceleration tests to find out how quick the Xtreme 160R actually is.

Before we dive into our test results, here are the specifications of the all-new Hero Xtreme 160R. It has a 163cc single-cylinder engine. It is an air-cooled mill which features a SOHC setup and 2 valves. Hero MotoCorp has tuned this powerplant to churn out 15 bhp and 14 Nm of peak torque.

Aspect Specifications Engine type Air-cooled, 4 Stroke, 2-Valve, Single-cylinder OHC Displacement 163cc Max power 15 bhp at 8,500 rpm Max torque 14 Nm at 6,500 rpm Fuel system Advanced Programmed Fuel Injection Gearbox 5 speed Constant Mesh

Thanks to the company’s advanced programmed fuel injection system, the Hero Xtreme 160R offers crisp throttle response and impressive performance, especially in the mid rev-range. For the transmission, we have a 5-speed gearbox. With the key specifications out of the way, let’s jump to the acceleration tests, shall we?

We did multiple tests to see how quick the Hero Xtreme 160R is off the line. And surprisingly, it not only completed the 0-60 kmph run in the company’s claimed time of 4.7 seconds, but we even managed to go even quicker and did the 0-60 kmph sprint in 4.67 seconds! As far as the 0-100 kmph time is concerned, the best score we got was 14.03 seconds, which is also quite commendable for a motorcycle of this segment.

The Hero Xtreme 160R is a great overall package and it should be able to give some tough competition to its rivals such as the TVS Apache RTR 160 and RTR 160 4V, Suzuki Gixxer, and Bajaj Pulsar NS 160.

The Hero Xtreme 160R is available in the following two variants: