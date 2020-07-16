Hero Xtreme 200R converted to first-responder vehicle to fight Covid-19

As part of its ongoing Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives towards the Covid-19 relief efforts in the country, Hero MotoCorp has converted two Xtreme 200R motorcycles into first-responder vehicles which will be used by health centres to fight Covid-19. The world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters handed over these uniquely designed two-wheelers to the authorities at the Community Health Centres in Neemrana and Mundawar, in the Alwar district of Rajasthan.

The Hero Xtreme 200R first-responder motorcycles have been designed and developed through a collaborative initiative by the engineers at the company’s Centre of Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Jaipur and the New Model Centre (NMC) at the brand’s manufacturing facility in Gurgaon.

These first-responder motorcycles feature several custom-built accessories. They have been equipped with a full stretcher with a foldable hood mounted on the side. Essential medical equipment such as a detachable first-aid kit, oxygen cylinder, a fire extinguisher is also present. Apart from that, Hero MotoCorp has also added various safety features including LED flasher lights, foldable beacon light, emergency wireless public announcement system, and siren.

The two Hero Xtreme 200R first-responder motorcycles have been handed over to Shri Manjeet Dharampal Choudhary, Member of the State Legislative Assembly of Rajasthan, Mundawar (Neemrana), Alwar. These unique and utilitarian vehicles will be useful for reaching out to patients in rural and remote areas and comfortably transferring them to the nearest hospitals.

Hero MotoCorp is in the process of manufacturing several more of such first-responders two-wheelers which will be provided to local health authorities in other parts of the country. Earlier this year, as a contribution towards the Covid-19 relief efforts, the company donated 60 first-responder mobile ambulances based on the Hero Xtreme 200R motorbikes.

