All-new Hero Xtreme 160R launched, prices start at INR 99,950

Hero MotoCorp has finally launched the highly anticipated Xtreme 160R. The all-new 160cc motorcycle will be available in two variants and has a starting price of INR 99,950*.

The Hero Xtreme 160R was unveiled at the Hero World 2020 event that took place in February at the company’s Centre of Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Jaipur. The new motorcycle drew in a lot of attention thanks to its sharp and bold styling. Hero MotoCorp could have launched the bike earlier but, perhaps, the Covid-19 crisis delayed the plans. After months of waiting, the all-new Hero Xtreme 160R is finally here.

Hero Xtreme 160R Specs

The Hero Xtreme 160R uses a 160cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine which complies with the more stringent Bharat Stage 6 emission standards. This mill has been equipped with Hero MotoCorp’s XSens technology and advanced Programmed-Fuel-Injection. The result should be a smooth performance with maximum fuel efficiency. This engine is capable of producing 15 bhp of maximum power which provides a class-leading acceleration. The all-new Xtreme 160R can do the 0-60 km/h spring in 4.7 seconds.

Hero Xtreme 160R Features

In terms of features, the new Hero Xtreme 160R has full-LED lighting, which is a first in this segment. The motorcycle also has hazard lights. The fully digital LCD instrument cluster is also a nice addition and should appeal to many buyers. Hero MotoCorp has added the side stand engine cut-off feature as well.

The suspension duties on the new Xtreme 160R are carried out by a pair of 37 mm telescopic front forks and a 7-step adjustable rear monoshock. The braking force comes from a 276 mm front petal disc and either a drum brake or a 220 mm petal disc at the rear. The motorcycle also has a single-channel ABS.

Hero Xtreme 160R Price & Variants

Variant Price* Hero Xtreme 160R Front Disc INR 99,950 Hero Xtreme 160R Double Disc INR 1,03,500

Both the variants will be available in 3 colour options - Pearl Silver White, Vibrant Blue, and Sports Red.

Hero Xtreme 160R Rivals

The all-new Hero Xtreme 160R will compete with the TVS Apache RTR 160, Suzuki Gixxer, Bajaj Pulsar NS160 and the likes.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi