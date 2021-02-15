Hero Xtreme 160R 100 Million Limited Edition to Launch Soon

The Hero Xtreme 160R 100 Million Limited Edition was unveiled, along with 5 other special celebration edition models, last month on the occasion of Hero MotoCorp surpassing the 100 million (10 crores) cumulative production milestone. The 100 millionth motorcycle rolled out from the company’s production facility in Haridwar, Uttarakhand. And guess what? It was the Hero Xtreme 160R.

Hero Xtreme 160R 100 Million Limited Edition Launch

Hero MotoCorp is supposed to launch the Xtreme 160R 100 Million Limited Edition and other celebration edition models in Feb 2021. Since we are already halfway through the month, the new motorcycles should start reaching the dealerships very soon. While we are waiting for that to happen, the Hero Xtreme 160R 100 Million Limited Edition has been listed on the company’s official website.

Hero Xtreme 160R 100 Million Limited Edition Features

The Xtreme 160R 100 Million Limited Edition will flaunt a new red and white dual-tone paint scheme along with blacked-out parts. This setup matches the colour combination of Hero MotoCorp’s logo. The front fender, a portion of the headlight mask, side panels, and fuel tank extensions are painted red. Half of the rear cowls have white as the base paint and feature red graphics with ‘160R’ decals. The black-out engine and alloy wheels enhance the motorcycle’s overall sportiness.

Apart from the attractive dual-tone paint scheme, the Hero Xtreme 160R 100 Million Limited Edition is expected to come with no other new features. So, elements such as the fully-digital instrument cluster, full-LED lighting, single-piece seat, smoked taillamp, hazard lights will be present. Powering the motorcycle will be the same 163cc single-cylinder engine that produces 15bhp of max power at 8500rpm and 14Nm of peak torque at 6500rpm and is capable of accelerating the motorcycle from 0 to 60km/h in just 4.7 seconds.

Hero Xtreme 160R 100 Million Limited Edition Price

Currently, the single-disc variant of the Xtreme 160R is priced at INR 1,03,900* whereas the double-disc model will set you back by INR 1,06,950*. We think that the 100 Million Limited Edition would be available only with double discs. We wouldn’t be surprised if Hero MotoCorp asks for a slight premium for the new model.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi