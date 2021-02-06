Hero Xtreme 160R - How Fast Can it Go in Each Gear?

Apart from its dynamic styling and interesting features, the Hero Xtreme 160R is also known for its peppy performance. Hero MotoCorp claims that the 163cc single-cylinder engine, that produces 15bhp of max power at 8500rpm and 14Nm of peak torque at 6500rpm, is capable of accelerating the motorcycle from 0 to 60km/h in just 4.7 seconds. We have already conducted a Hero Xtreme 160R acceleration test to verify the brand’s claim. However, have you ever wondered how fast can the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V adversary can go in each gear? Let’s find out in the video below.

Uploaded by YouTuber Ali Kidwai, the video shows us Hero Xtreme 160R’s top speed in each gear. It can be seen that in the first gear, the motorcycle is able to achieve 40km/h. In the second gear, it reaches 68km/h. The third takes the bike to 92km/h whereas, in the fourth, it achieves 107km/h. The rider appears to run out of tarmac and, thus, can’t clock the top speed of the motorcycle in the fifth gear. However, one of his earlier video clips, that has been included in this video, shows that the Hero Xtreme 160R can reach up to 123km/h in its top gear.

Hero Xtreme 160R - Top Speed in Each Gear Gear Top Speed 1st 40km/h 2nd 68km/h 3rd 92km/h 4th 107km/h 5th 123km/h

This tells us that the Hero Xtreme 160R is not just quick off the mark but can also carry good speeds in each gear. Of course, the low weight of the motorcycle plays a crucial role in its performance. The single disc variant of the Xtreme 160R weighs 138.5kg whereas the dual disc trim tips the scale at 139.5kg.

Hero Xtreme 160R Dimensions Aspect Measurement Length 2029mm Width 793mm Height 1052mm Wheelbase 1327mm Seat Height 790mm Ground Clearance 167mm

For more Hero MotoCorp news and other two-wheeler updates, keep checking IndianAutosBlog.com.