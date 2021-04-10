This Hero Xpulse 200 Has Mods Worth INR 1 Lakh! [Video]

Even though the stock Hero Xpulse 200 is capable enough to handle various off-road terrains, some enthusiasts like to take things to the next level and demand the maximum from their motorcycles. One such enthusiast is the owner of this Xpulse 200 who has installed mods worth INR 1 lakh on his motorcycle. Let’s check out his machine.

The list of modifications of this Hero Xpulse 200 begins with the official rally kit that Hero MotoCorp provides. It includes rally-spec front and rear suspension, knobbier tyres, handlebar risers, flat, bench-type seat, extended gear pedal, and an extra-long side stand. Moving on, the motorcycle here has an aftermarket full-system racing exhaust. The engine is running a big bore kit and a high-lift camshaft. The owner has also used an aftermarket tuner, ignition coil, and 6-spring clutch.

Looking at the other mods, we have a motocross-style handlebar and Domino replica quick throttle and handlebar grips. This modified Hero Xpusle 200 has rearview mirrors of the Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 with Acerbis replica knuckle guards. The front look has been changed thanks to the enduro-style headlamp fitted with an LED bulb. Speaking of lighting, the side turns signals are borrowed from the Bajaj Dominar 250.

Moving to the rear end of this Hero Xpulse 200, there’s a custom-made tail tidy that looks very cool on the machine. Other than that, the stock footpegs have been replaced by those of the KTM 390 Adventure. The motorcycle is also running a bigger rear sprocket of a Hero Karizma. A few other changes have been incorporated. Adding up the cost of all these parts and consumables and bringing in the labour chargers into the equation, the total expense made on the mods nears INR 1 lakh!

We bet this modified Hero Xpulse 200 is even more fun to ride. Do you own an Xpulse 200? What all mods have you made to your motorcycle? Share with us in the comments below.

