Hero Splendor+ gets new a colour & customised design options

To celebrate the festive season in the country, Hero MotoCorp has launched a new colour option for India’s most popular motorcycle, the Splendor+. The company has also introduced three customised design options which the customers can select at the time of the purchase.

The Hero Splendor+ is now available in an attractive new paint scheme called Black and Accent. It is basically an all-black theme with parts such as the alloy wheels, engine casing, and chain cover are finished in black. This treatment certainly makes the commuter look sportier.

Apart from the all-black colour, customers can also opt for a 3D ‘Hero’ logo which is available as an accessory. As far as the customised design options are concerned, customers will have three choices to pick from - Beetle Red, Firefly Golden, and Bumble Bee Yellow. These specific options were shortlisted out of thousands of entries for the Hero CoLabs contest.

Speaking regarding the customised design options of the new Hero Splendor+ Black and Accent colour option, Malo Le Masson, Head of Strategy, Hero MotoCorp, said:

This is an excellent example of Hero MotoCorp’s new Vision and Mission of moving ahead with a collaborative approach and achieving synergy between the digital and physical world. Within five months, we have put the winning designs, from the contest, into production and made them available to our customers. We will continue to bring more such creative initiatives in the future.

The new Hero Splendor+ in the Black and Accent colour option has been priced at INR 64,470 (ex-showroom, Delhi). To get any one of the customised design, customers will need to pay an extra INR 899. They can also purchase the entire kit for INR 1,399 that includes the graphics, 3D Hero logo, and rim tape.