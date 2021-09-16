Hero Xpulse 200, Xtreme 160R, Maestro Edge & Others to Get Costlier

Hero Xpulse 200, Xtreme 160R, Maestro Edge, and other Hero motorcycles and scooters will become costlier. The company has announced that it is going to hike the prices of its entire product range next week.

Hero MotoCorp has shared a press release in which it has mentioned that it is going to revise the ex-showroom prices of its motorcycles and scooters. The new prices will be effective from Monday, 20 Sept 2021. So, if you have been planning to buy a Hero Xpulse 200, Xtreme 160R, Maestro Edge or any other Hero scooter or motorcycle, you should finalise your decision if you don’t wish to pay more for your new two-wheeler.

Hero MotoCorp has not disclosed exactly by how much each of its models will become costlier, however, the company has said that the price hike across its entire range of products will go as high as INR 3,000. The exact revision will depend on the model and the market.

As for the reason for the price hike, Hero MotoCorp has said that it has to take this step to offset the impact of steadily increasing commodity prices. The company also remains optimistic about the demand for its two-wheelers as it gears up for the upcoming festive season.

For reference, the Hero Xpulse 200 is one of Hero MotoCorp’s most popular models. At INR 1,20,800, it is the most affordable dual-sport motorcycle in the country. And it is also a very capable machine designed to fulfil its purpose. With 190mm front suspension travel and 220mm ground clearance, the Xpulse 200 can tackle various off-road situations with ease. Its dual-purpose tyres and 21-in front, 18-in rear-wheel setup also help it to go places. With the upcoming price hike, the Xpulse 200 can become up to INR 3,000 costlier.

All prices are ex-showroom