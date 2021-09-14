2021 Honda CRF190L Looks Like a Good Hero Xpulse 200 Rival

Here is the 2021 Honda CRF190L dual-sport motorcycle that is targeted for the Chinese market. The model has been revealed via leaked pictures online. And going by the images, it appears that it could prove to be a good Hero Xpulse 200 rival here in India.

The 2021 Honda CRF190L is equipped with some interesting features that make us believe that it could compete with the highly popular Hero Xpulse 200. For instance, it has a long-travel suspension at the front that would help it to tackle off-road conditions well. The ground clearance also looks to be sufficient for a dual-sport motorcycle of this size.

We can also see that the 2021 Honda CRF190L is fitted with wire-spoke wheels that are wearing somewhat knobby tyres. There is also a decent-size windshield, a wide single-piece seat, and a sturdy-looking rear rack. As for the engine, the 2021 Honda CRF190L uses a 184.4cc single-cylinder mill that pumps out 15.6 BHP at 8500 rpm and 15.7 Nm at 6000 rpm.

In comparison, the Hero Xpulse 200 also uses long-travel suspension, has knobby tyres, wire-spoke wheels, impressive ground clearance, a small windshield, and a comfortable seat. Powering this motorcycle is a 199.6cc single-cylinder engine making 17.8 BHP at 8500 rpm and 16.45 Nm at 6500 rpm.

Although the 2021 Honda CRF190L is likely to stay in the Chinese market, if it makes out from there are reaches the Indian shores, do you think it would stand a chance against the Hero Xpulse 200 which is currently the most affordable and capable dual-sport motorcycle in the market? Also, do tell us how important for you are the aesthetics of a motorbike of such sorts. Drop your opinions in the comments section.