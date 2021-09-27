Hero MotoCorp Announces 'Ride for Real Heroes' Global Ride

Hero MotoCorp has announced an iconic global ride called the ‘Ride for Real Heroes’ to honour the frontline healthcare warriors across the world. The participants will distribute Covid-19 safety kits to the healthcare workers including doctors and medical personnel in 100 cities and towns across the world. The Covid-19 kit consists of essential health and hygiene supplies such as N95 masks, personal protective kits, sanitisers, gloves, IR thermometers.

Scheduled to be flagged off on 2 Oct 2021, the ‘Ride for Real Heroes’ is being organised across 100 cities in India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Guatemala, Colombia, Bolivia, Nigeria, Uganda, Kenya, South Africa, Turkey and UAE among others, where the participants will ride for 100 kilometres in each city.

Also Read: Hero Xpulse 200 4-Valve Launch Likely Next Month

To be a part of this iconic event Ride for Real Heroes, customers of Glamour, XPulse 200, and Xtreme can register on https://rideforrealheroes.com/. The last date to register is September 29, 2021.

Commenting on the occasion, Naveen Chauhan, Head – Sales and Aftersales, Hero MotoCorp, said, “As a responsible corporate citizen, Hero MotoCorp remains committed to contributing to the betterment and well-being of society. To honour the frontline healthcare workers across the world, we are delighted to announce one iconic ride – ‘Ride for Real Heroes’. The riders participating in the ride will be distributing Covid-19 safety kits across 100 cities is in keeping with our ongoing efforts to support the medical infrastructure in the country. For this noble cause, we encourage more participants from more cities to come forward and be a part of our 100Kms, 100 Cities, 100 Rides initiative.”

Also Read: Hero MotoCorp Sets a New Guinness World Record, Can You Guess the Task?

The ‘Ride for Real Heroes’ global ride is to mark the historic milestone of Hero MotoCorp surpassing 100 million units in cumulative production – one of the fastest global achievements by an automotive company on January 21, 2021.