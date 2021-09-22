Hero MotoCorp Sets a New Guinness World Record, Can You Guess the Task?

Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, has set a new Guinness World Record for something that might be hard to guess. The company has created the ‘Largest Online Photo Album of People Planting Plants’.

As a part of the HeroGreen Drive initiative, a total number of 1,32,775 images of people planting plants were received to achieve this prestigious title. This record was announced to mark the International Zero Emissions Day on 21 Sept 2021 and is in continuation of the celebrations about the company’s achievement of the monumental milestone of 100 million vehicles in cumulative production on 21 January 2021.

The Guinness World Record attempt for the ‘Largest Photo Album of People Planting Plants’ was announced on 28 July on the World Nature Conservation Day. Several participants including employees, stakeholders, and masses from across India and the company’s global markets participated in Hero GreenDrive by uploading an image of them planting a plant. The Guinness World Records Adjudicator was virtually present to witness the world record attempt and determine the veracity of the activity with support from independent witnesses, who were appointed as per the official guidelines.

The ‘Largest Online Photo Album of People Planting Plants’ is the second consecutive world record by Hero MotoCorp in quick succession after being recognised by Guinness World Records for creating the ‘Largest Motorcycle Logo’ in August 2021. The logo was made with 1845 units of the Hero Splendor + at the brand’s manufacturing unit in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Malo Le Masson, Head of Global Product Planning and Strategy, Hero MotoCorp said, “The year 2021 began with a lot of excitement as we celebrated the monumental milestone of 100 Million cumulative sales. Since then, we have had several significant milestones such as the 10th anniversary year of the Hero Brand, Guinness World Records of the Largest Motorcycle Logo, record sales of one lakh units in a single day, and now Guinness World Records title for the 'Largest Online Photo Album of People Planting Plants', with 1,37,775 plants being planted and recorded on picture. Through this record, we have proven that Hero MotoCorp is committed to make our planet greener, while still abiding to strict covid-19 protocols.”