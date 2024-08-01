Hero MotoCorp Enters the Philippines Market

Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest motorcycle and scooter manufacturer, has launched operations in the Philippines. This expansion strengthens Hero's global presence and introduces its popular models to a new market.

Terrafirma Motors Corporation (TMC), part of the Columbian Group of Companies, will be the exclusive assembler and distributor of Hero products in the Philippines. The partnership, announced in October 2022, features a state-of-the-art assembly unit and parts warehouse in Laguna, with an annual capacity of over 150,000 units.

The facility will produce Hero’s top models, including the Xpulse 200 4V, Hunk 160R 4V, and Xoom 110 scooter. Retail operations have also commenced, offering the Xpulse 200 4V at PHP 140,000, the Hunk 160R 4V at PHP 99,900, and the Xoom 110 at PHP 69,900, all with a 2-year or 24,000-kilometer warranty.

Hero and TMC have set up a comprehensive retail network with over 350 customer touchpoints, aiming for rapid expansion by year-end.