Hero MotoCorp Achieves Remarkable Growth, Selling Over 54.99 Lakh Units in 2023

In a resounding display of market dominance, Hero MotoCorp, the world's largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, has reported the sale of more than 54.99 lakh units during the period from January to December 2023. This achievement marks a substantial 5% growth compared to the same period in 2022 when the company sold 52.47 lakh units.

The robust sales performance in December 2023 was reflected in the dispatch of 393,952 units of motorcycles and scooters by Hero MotoCorp.

Fueled by increased government spending, improved liquidity, a boost in farm activity, and the impending marriage season, the company anticipates a positive momentum build-up starting from the fourth quarter onward.

In a strategic move to fortify its leadership team, Hero MotoCorp announced two key appointments in December 2023. Vivek Anand was appointed as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO), while Rachna Kumar assumed the role of Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). Both executives will report directly to Niranjan Gupta, the CEO of Hero MotoCorp.

Furthermore, Hero MotoCorp revealed a significant partnership with Ather Energy, focusing on establishing an interoperable fast-charging network across India. This collaboration aims to provide electric vehicle (EV) users with seamless access to both VIDA and Ather grids nationwide. The combined network is slated to cover 100 cities, offering over 1900 fast-charging points.

In the realm of motorsports, Hero MotoSports Team Rally is gearing up for the Dakar Rally 2024. The team unveiled a formidable squad comprising four Rally GP class pilots: Joan Barreda Bort, Joaquim Rodrigues, Ross Branch, and Sebastian Buhler. Notably, this team represents the sole Indian presence at the Dakar 2024, reflecting Hero MotoCorp's commitment to pushing boundaries on the global stage.