Hero Maestro Edge 100 Million Limited Edition Launched

After the Destini 125, the Hero Maestro Edge is the only other scooter in Hero MotoCorp’s entire product lineup to get the 100 Million Limited Edition model. However, it’s to be noted that the new and attractive livery is available only with the 110cc model and not the more powerful and expensive 125cc variant.

The Hero Maestro Edge 100 Million Limited Edition features a red and white dual-tone paint scheme that matches the colour combination of Hero MotoCorp’s logo. This unique livery certainly enhances the scooter’s overall visual appeal and should be able to lure in more buyers. Hero MotoCorp has also used the ‘100 Million Limited Edition’ logo/badges on either side of the front apron for added exclusivity. We also like the branding on the rear cowl which is quite prominent and, thus, helps to identify the scooter even from a distance.

The 100 Million Limited Edition of the Hero Maestro Edge 110 is available at INR 65,250* which makes it the most expensive variant of the scooter. Following is a detailed variant-wise price table for your reference.

Hero Maestro Edge 110 Variant Price* VX INR 61,950 ZX INR 63,450 100 Million Limited Edition INR 65,250

When it comes to the specifications, the 100 Million Limited Edition of the Hero Maestro Edge 110 is identical to the other variants. It uses a 110.9cc single-cylinder engine. The air-cooled motor has been tuned to produce 8.15PS of max power at 7250rpm and 8.7Nm of peak torque at 5750rpm. It comes equipped with a fuel injection system and complies with the latest and more stringent BS6 emission regulations.

As for the features, the Hero Maestro Edge 110 has a semi-digital instrument console that shows information such as service reminder, odometer, trip meter, and more. The scooter also comes with an external fuel filler cap, mobile charging port, boot light, LED taillamp, side stand indicator, and telescopic front suspension.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi