Launch Alert! Hero Xpulse 200T Finally Gets its BS6 Update

While the dual-sport Hero Xpulse 200 is quite popular in the Indian market, its road-biased sibling, the Hero Xpulse 200T, isn’t. Perhaps, that’s one of the reasons why the world’s largest manufacturer of two-wheelers didn’t pay much heed to update the less popular model to comply with the BS6 emission norms. Well, now it has.

The Hero Xpulse 200T has finally received its BS6 update. The less polluting version of the motorcycle has been launched in the Indian market at an ex-showroom price (Delhi) of INR 1,12,800.

The BS6 Hero Xpulse 200T uses the same 199.6cc single-cylinder engine which also powers the off-road focussed Xpulse 200. In its BS6 state of tune, this motor comes accompanied by an oil-cooler which ensures the optimal operating temperature is maintained at all times. The engine is capable of producing 17.8bhp of max power at 8500rpm and generates 16.45Nm of peak torque at 6500rpm. For the transmission, there’s a 5-speed gearbox.

Apart from the engine, nothing else has been changed in the Hero Xpulse 200T. The motorcycle continues to feature a full-LED headlamp, fully-digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity that enables turn-by-turn navigation and more, a single-piece seat, and a side-mounted exhaust. The suspension duties are handled by a pair of conventional telescopic forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear. The stopping power comes from a 276mm front and 220mm rear rotor aided by a single-channel ABS.

The Hero Xpulse 200T tips the scale at 154kg and has a 13L fuel tank. The seat height of the motorcycle is 799mm whereas the ground clearance is 177mm. It’s available in a total of 3 colour options - Sports Red, Panther Black, and Matte Shield Gold. All three of them are priced the same - INR 1,12,800 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

For more Hero MotoCorp news and other two-wheeler updates, keep checking IndianAutosBlog.com.