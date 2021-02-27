New Hero HF Deluxe Offers that You Shouldn’t Miss

The Hero HF Deluxe is one of the best 100cc commuters that’s on sale right now. It comes with alloy wheels, a long and comfortable seat, Hero MotoCorp’s i3s technology, integrated braking system, and more. It also has pretty decent aesthetics for a daily commuter. And to make it that much more attractive, Hero MotoCorp is providing exciting offers that you shouldn’t miss.

New Hero HF Deluxe Offers

Customers buying a new Hero HF Deluxe could get a cash bonus of INR 2000. Apart from that, there’s also a cashback offer that can save you up to INR 12,000. It is to be noted that the cashback offer is applicable on EMI, debit card, and credit card transactions of select banks only. Hero MotoCorp is also providing an exchange/loyalty bonus of up to INR 2000. These offers are valid for a limited period or until stock lasts. To get more details about them, we advise you to visit an authorised Hero MotoCorp dealership.

Hero MotoCorp is also providing similar offers with the Xpulse 200, the entire Splendor range, and all scooters.

Hero HF Deluxe Price

Ther Hero HF Deluxe has a total of 5 variants that fall in the INR 50,200* - INR 61,225* price range. Following is a detailed table for your reference.

Hero HF Deluxe Variant Price* Kick Start Spoke Wheel INR 50,200 Kick Start Alloy Wheel INR 51,200 Self Start Alloy Wheel INR 59,900 Self Start Alloy Wheel All Black INR 60,025 Self Start Alloy Wheel i3s INR 61,225

All the variants draw power from a 97.2cc single-cylinder engine that pumps out 8.02PS of max power at 8000rpm and 8.05Nm of peak torque at 6000rpm. The transmission here is a 4-speed unit. The Kick Start model weighs 109kg whereas the Self Start variant tips the scale at 112kg. As for the colours, there are 5 options to pick from - Techno Blue, Heavy Grey with Green, Heavy Grey with Black, Black with Purple, and Black with Red.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi