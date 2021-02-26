EXCLUSIVE: Hero Xtreme 160R 100 Million Limited Edition Launched

The Hero Xtreme 160R 100 Million Limited Edition has been launched in India. The new variant of the 160cc motorcycle comes with an attractive livery that matches the colour combination of the company’s logo. The new model is the most expensive variant of the Xtreme 160R.

Hero Xtreme 160R 100 Million Limited Edition Price

The new Xtreme 160R 100 Million Limited Edition is available in the double-disc avatar. Our sources tell us that Hero MotoCorp is asking INR 1,08,750* for the new model. Following is a variant-wise price table for your reference.

Hero Xtreme 160R Variant Price* Singe Disc INR 1,03,900 Double Disc INR 1,06,950 100 Million Limited Edition INR 1,08,750

As you can see, the new Xtreme 160R 100 Million Limited Edition is INR 1800 costlier than the double-disc variant and INR 4850 more expensive than the single-disc model. While the name of the motorcycle says limited edition, Hero MotoCorp has not yet revealed how many units of this model will be made available.

Hero Xtreme 160R 100 Million Limited Edition Features

The highlighting feature of the new Xtreme 160R is its livery. The red and white dual-tone paint scheme along with the blacked-out parts should attract more buyers. The front fender, a portion of the headlight mask, side panels, and fuel tank extensions are painted red. Half of the rear cowls have white as the base paint and feature red graphics with ‘160R’ decals. Hero MotoCorp has also added a ‘100 Million Limited Edition’ logo/badge on the fuel tank to make things that much more special.

Hero Xtreme 160R 100 Million Limited Edition Specs

Mechanically, the new Xtreme 160R does not get any changes. It draws power from the same 163cc single-cylinder engine that produces 15bhp of max power at 8500rpm and 14Nm of peak torque at 6500rpm and is capable of accelerating the motorcycle from 0 to 60km/h in just 4.7 seconds.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi