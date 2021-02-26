New Hero Splendor, Super Splendor, Splendor iSmart Offers Announced

The Hero Splendor needs no introduction. It is one of the most popular names in the Indian motorcycle industry and has been around in the market for ages. Today, Hero MotoCorp has 3 different Splendor models on sale in India - the Splendor Plus, Super Splendor, and Splendor iSmart. And the homegrown two-wheeler giant has announced attractive new offers on all three of them.

What are the offers?

There’s an ongoing exchange/loyalty bonus offer that can help you save up to INR 2000. Hero MotoCorp is also providing a cashback of up to INR 12,000 on the purchase of a brand-new Splendor Plus, Super Splendor, and Splendor iSmart. The cashback offer is applicable on EMI, debit card, and credit card transactions of select banks only. Both these offers come with their own set of terms and conditions. Thus, it is advised to visit an authorised dealership to get more and exact details.

The highly popular Hero Xpulse 200 is also available with similar offers. In fact, Hero MotoCorp has also announced similar offers on its entire range of scooters including the Maestro Edge 110, Maestro Edge 125, Destini 125, and Pleasure Plus.

Hero Splendor Plus

This is currently the most affordable Splendor model that’s on sale. It has 3 variants and all of them draw power from a 97.2cc single-cylinder engine that pumps out 8.02PS of max power at 8000rpm and 8.05Nm of peak torque at 6000rpm.

Hero Splendor Plus Variant Price* Kick Start INR 61,785 Self Start INR 64,085 i3s INR 65,295

Hero Super Splendor

With its 124.7cc engine, this is the most powerful Splendor in Hero MotoCorp’s lineup. It has 10.8PS of max power and 10.6Nm of peak torque. It also has a much better-looking design and styling. There are two Super Splendor variants.

Hero Super Splendor Variant Price* Drum Brake INR 69,900 Disc Brake INR 73,400

Hero Splendor iSmart

This is India's first BS6-compliant motorcycle. It comes with a 113.2cc engine which produces 9hp of max power at 7500 rpm and 9.89Nm of peak torque at 5500rpm. The motorcycle has two variants and three colour options.

Hero Splendor iSmart Variant Price* Drum Brake INR 66,500 Disc Brake INR 68,700

*Ex-showroom, Delhi