751 units of Hero Glamour delivered to Karnataka Police Department

Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest manufacturer of two-wheelers, has announced that it has delivered a total of 751 units of the Hero Glamour to the Karnataka Police Department. The 125cc motorcycles do not feature any specific visual changes and thus are expected to be used for patrolling purposes by the Police personnel.

The fleet of 751 Hero Glamour motorcycles was flagged off by Shri B. S.Yediyurappa, Hon'ble Chief Minister of Karnataka and Shri Basavaraj Bommai, Hon'ble Home Minister of Karnataka from Vidhan Soudha in Bengaluru.

All the 751 units of the Hero Glamour bikes that have been handed over to the Karnataka Police Department comply with the latest and more stringent BS6 emission standards. The less polluting version of the motorcycle was launched in the country earlier this year.

The BS6 Hero Glamour is powered by a 125cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine which comes with the company’s XSens Programmed Fuel Injection technology. It is capable of delivering 10.73 bhp of maximum power at 7500 rpm and 10.6 Nm of peak torque at 6000 rpm. While the BS4 model of the Glamour used to have a 4-speed gearbox, the motorcycle in its latest avatar features a 5-speed unit.

Some of the Hero Glamour key features include:

Muscular fuel tank

Dual-tone body graphics

Wide rear tyre

Semi-digital instrument cluster

Signature-H tail lamp

Split-type alloy wheels

Longer front suspension travel

Last month, Hero MotoCorp launched the Glamour Blaze Edition. This model comes equipped with a handlebar-mounted USB charger giving the customers an option to charge their smartphones on-the-go without any hassle. There is also a side-stand indicator as an added safety feature. The new motorcycle also has a dual-tone Matte Vernier Grey colour scheme.

Currently, there are a total of four BS6 Hero Glamour variants. Following is a detailed variant-wise price list: