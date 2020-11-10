BS6 Hero Xtreme 200S launched, features oil-cooled engine & new colour

Hero MotoCorp has today launched the BS6 model of the Xtreme 200S. The less polluting version of the 200cc faired motorcycle gets an oil-cooled engine from the BS6 Hero Xpulse 200 and a new colour option.

BS6 Hero Xtreme 200S Engine Specs

Bringing the new Hero Xtreme 200S to life is a 199.6cc single-cylinder engine that puts out 17.8 bhp of maximum power at 8500 rpm and 16.45 Nm of peak torque at 6500 rpm. The BS6-compliant motor features an oil-cooler which ensures better heat management and increase the engine life. Hero MotoCorp has also used the Programmed Fuel Injection with its XSens Technology for a superior ride experience.

Speaking on the launch of the BS6 Hero Xtreme 200S, Naveen Chauhan, Head – Sales and Aftersales, Hero MotoCorp, said:

The new Xtreme 200S showcases our focused approach to the premium segment. Our premium products like the Xtreme 160R and XPulse 200 BS-VI are receiving an overwhelming response from the customers. I am confident that the Xtreme 200S will build on their success.

BS6 Hero Xtreme 200S Features

The overall styling and design of the new Xtreme 200S remain very much similar to that of its predecessor. It has an attractive aerodynamic fairing, twin LED headlamps, sporty and compact exhaust, and sharp body panels. There is also a fully-digital instrument cluster which offers Bluetooth connectivity for turn-by-turn navigation and more.

BS6 Hero Xtreme 200S Price & Colours

The new Xtreme 200S has been priced at INR 1,15,715 (ex-showroom, Delhi). It is available at all Hero MotoCorp dealerships. For the BS6 model, Hero MotoCorp has added a new colour option called Pearl Fadeless White. With the inclusion of this, there a total of 3 paint schemes for the new Xtreme 200S, the other two being Sports Red and Panther Black.

