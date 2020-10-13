Hero Glamour Blaze Edition launched, gets USB charger & more

Hero MotoCorp has launched the Glamour Blaze Edition ahead of the upcoming festive season in the country. The new motorcycle has been priced at INR 72,200 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and comes with a few added features which should lure in more buyers and bring the company some good sales figures.

The new Hero Glamour Blaze Edition features a dual-tone Matte Vernier Grey colour scheme. The yellow graphics on the fuel tank and side panels enhance the overall visual appeal of the motorcycle. Also, the black alloy wheels, exhaust, and some engine parts add a bit of sportiness.

To make the new Glamour Blaze Edition even a better proposition, Hero MotoCorp has provided a handlebar-mounted USB charger giving the customers an option to charge their smartphones on-the-go without any hassle. There is also a side-stand indicator as an added safety feature.

Speaking at the launch of the new Hero Glamour Blaze Edition, Naveen Chauhan, Head - Sales and Aftersales, Hero MotoCorp, said:

The Glamour is a highly popular brand across the country and represents style and performance. The response to the new Glamour that was launched recently has been positive and now in its Blaze edition, the brand continues to resonate with the youth of the country.

Apart from the aforementioned changes, nothing else new has been incorporated in the Hero Glamour Blaze Edition. It is powered by the same 125cc single-cylinder engine that is being used in other variants of the motorcycle. It is an air-cooled motor which complies with the latest BS6 emission regulations. It comes with Hero's XSens Programmed Fuel Injection technology. This mill is capable of producing 10.73 bhp of maximum power at 7500 rpm and 10.6 Nm of peak torque at 6000 rpm. For the transmission, there is a 5-speed gearbox with 1-down 4-up gear shift pattern.

In other news, Hero MotoCorp has also launched the Maestro Edge 125 Stealth Edition in the Indian market. The new scooter is basically a cosmetic makeover of the standard model.