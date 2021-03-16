Hero Glamour 100 Million Limited Edition Launched

The Hero Glamour is yet another model to join the company’s 100 Million Limited Edition series. The new motorcycle with an attractive red and white dual-tone colour combination has been launched in the Indian market. The new livery is available in both drum and disc brake variants.

The drum brake variant of the new Hero Glamour 100 Million Limited Edition has been priced at INR 73,700* whereas the disc brake variant in the special colour combination would cost you INR 77,200* making it the most expensive variant of the premium commuter. Following is a detailed variant-wise price table of the Hero Glamour for your reference.

Hero Glamour Variant Price* Self Start Drum Brake INR 71,900 Self Start Disc Brake INR 75,400 Blaze Drum Brake INR 73,100 Blaze Disc Brake INR 76,600 100 Million Limited Edition Drum Brake INR 73,700 100 Million Limited Edition Disc Brake INR 77,200

The new Hero Glamour 100 Million Limited Edition features a red and white dual-tone colour combination that matches the colour combination of the company’s logo and should be able to lure in more buyers. The ‘100 Million Limited Edition’ logo/badge on the fuel tank is also a premium touch which would remind the owner that they’re riding a special edition model. The blacked-out engine, exhaust, muffler heat shield, and alloy wheels enhance the overall look of the motorcycle by adding a pinch of sportiness.

Apart from the cosmetic updates, no other changes have been made to the Hero Glamour 100 Million Limited Edition. The engine here remains the same 124.7cc single-cylinder motor which produces 10.73bhp of max power at 7500rpm and 10.6Nm of peak torque at 6000rpm. The air-cooled mill is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

The drum brake variant of the Hero Glamour weighs 122kg whereas the disc brake model is 1kg heavier. The motorcycle also comes with a 10L fuel tank and offers 180mm of ground clearance. As for the features, there’s a semi-digital instrument cluster, signature-H taillamp, split alloy wheels, muscular fuel tank, and Hero MotoCorp’s Xsens technology with fuel injection. Except for the new 100 Million Limited Edition livery, the Glamour is also available in Sports Red, Radiant Red, Midnight Black, and Techno Blue colour options.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi