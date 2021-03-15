Hero Splendor Plus 100 Million Limited Edition Launched

Hero Splendor Plus has received a special livery which is available only with the newly launched 100 Million Limited Edition of the motorcycle. The new and attractive colour combination matches that of the company’s logo and should be able to lure in more buyers.

The Hero Splendor Plus 100 Million Limited Edition has been priced at INR 67,095* which makes it the commuter’s most expensive variant. For the extra money, Hero MotoCorp is offering an eye-catching dual-tone colour option. The red and white two-tone paint scheme certainly looks attractive. Also, the blacked-out engine, exhaust, and alloy wheels enhance the overall sportiness of the motorcycle. The use of chrome on parts such as the crash guard, muffler heat shield, and pillion grab rail and rear rack, is also a nice touch. To make things a bit more special, Hero MotoCorp has also added a ‘100 Million Limited Edition’ logo/badge on the fuel tank.

The Hero Splendor Plus 100 Million Limited Edition is basically a cosmetic update. The motorcycle features no other changes whatsoever. It continues to draw power from the same 97.2cc single-cylinder engine which produces 8.02PS of max power at 8000rpm. The peak torque of 8.05Nm is generated at 6000rpm. For the transmission, Hero MotoCorp uses a 4-speed gearbox.

Since the Hero Splendor Plus is a commuter, it comes with a long and comfortable seat. The 5-way adjustable rear suspension ensures high comfort levels are maintained at all times. The motorcycle also features a self-start button along with Hero MotoCorp’s i3s technology. The braking duties are handled by drum brakes on both ends.

With the launch of the new Hero Splendor Plus 100 Million Limited Edition, the motorcycle now has a total of four variants. Following is a detailed variant-wise price list for your reference.

Hero Splendor Plus Variant Price* Kick Start INR 61,785 Self Start INR 64,085 Self Start with i3s INR 65,295 100 million limited edition INR 67,095

*Ex-showroom, Delhi