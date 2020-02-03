Hero Electric teases new scooter ahead of Auto Expo 2020

Hero Electric has teased a new electric scooter ahead of its debut at Auto Expo 2020. The company has remained tight-lipped about any further details, although the teaser image does show apron-mounted LED headlight and LED DRLs.

The headlight layout features a three-pod layout with a sharp design. The front blinkers are not visible, although the function could be integrated into the DRLs near the handlebar. Other features could include a digital instrument cluster and a USB-charger. Bluetooth-enabled instrument clusters are getting common, and we won’t be surprised to see the feature on the new Hero Electric scooter.

Apart from the electric scooter that is visible in the teaser image, Hero Electric is also likely to unveil its first motorcycle. The electric motorcycle was spotted just days ago, revealing several details about the ergonomics and hardware specifications.

As seen in the spy images, the upcoming Hero Electric motorcycle will be placed in the roadster category. Thus, the vehicle will feature upright, city-friendly ergonomics. The hardware specification is on the premium side, and the vehicle will use inverter telescopic forks and a mono-shock at the front and the back respectively to perform the shock absorption tasks. Braking setup, as seen in the spy photographs, will include petal-type discs at the front and the back. The brake-oil reservoirs on the handlebar confirm disc brakes on both wheels.

The new Hero Electric motorcycle may also get full-LED lighting and a Bluetooth-enabled instrument cluster – features that are already available on its rival, the Revolt RV-series. The engine specifications and performance, too, should be at par with the Revolt RV-series. Reports say that the motorcycle will boast a top speed of 80 km/h and a range of 120 km.

We may also see more models (production-ready and concepts) from the electric two-wheeler manufacturer at the biennial motoring event in Noida, Delhi-NCR. All products will be manufactured at the company’s facility in Ludhiana, Punjab that boasts an annual production capacity of 1,00,000 units. They will be sold via Hero Electric’s comprehensive dealer network.