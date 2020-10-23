Hero Electric Nyx-HX electric scooter launched, has max range of 210 km

Hero Electric, one of the leading EV-makers in the country, has launched the new Nyx-HX electric scooter. Available at a starting price of INR 64,640 (ex-showroom, Delhi, after FAME II subsidy), the new electric two-wheeler is targetted to provide last-mile mobility solutions for B2B customers.

The new Hero Electric Nyx-HX features a modular battery system which allows for easy battery swapping. The company claims that with a single charge, the electric scooter is capable of providing a range of up to 210 km.

Speaking at the launch of the new Hero Electric Nyx-HX, Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric, said:

Every business needs a specific mobility solution and there cannot be a "one size fits all" bike. The new Nyx-HX series is flexible, modular, and versatile; to answer most of the needs of a discerning customer. The bike has a low running cost, high load-carrying capability, intercity range, coupled with ultimate smart connectivity features like remote bike disablers. We strive to provide complete solutions to a B2B customer ensuring 90% plus uptime, doorstep services, captive charging/swapping infrastructure through our 500 plus strong network all across India. The B2B customer is also able to easily able to comprehend the direct advantage of adopting electric mobility in terms of the savings and contributing to a cleaner environment.

The new Hero Electric Nyx-HX has been designed such that it can be used in various scenarios. The company says that it can provide a variety of load-carrying solutions like an icebox or a split seat for the pillion that will fold up as a backrest. The Nyx-HX electric scooter can be customised for over 10 applications for different business needs.

Some of the other key features of the new Hero Electric Nyx-HX include:

Bluetooth interface

0.6 kW of electric motor

1.536 kWh of battery pack

Top speed of 42 km/h

Combi brakes for enhanced braking

Regenerative braking for maximum range