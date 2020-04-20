Hero Electric offering exclusive online scheme on its electric scooters

Hero Electric, one of the biggest EV brands in India, has announced an exclusive online scheme on its entire range of electric scooters except for the Flash lead-acid low-speed model. This scheme is valid until 15 May 2020.

Hero Electric, which has a customer base of 2.5 lakh, is offering an instant cash discount of INR 5,000 for customers who book any of its electric scooters. Customers who book the Glyde and the e-Cycle would get a cash rebate of INR 3,000. Apart from these discounts, Hero Electric is also providing a cash benefit of INR 1,000 to existing customers for reference purchases.

This scheme is valid only for online bookings made between 17 April 2020 and 15 May 2020. A non-refundable fixed booking amount of INR 2,999 will be charged irrespective of the model. Customers can get a refund of the booking amount only if the ongoing nationwide lockdown is extending beyond June. Once the lockdown is lifted, customers can take the delivery of the electric vehicles before June end.

Hero Electric has a wide range of electric scooters including the Flash, Nyx, Optima, Photon, Dash and also the ER (Extended Range) variants along with Glyde and E-Cycle, which are also powered by high-quality lithium-ion batteries. The company had showcased its new products at Auto Expo 2020.

Hero Electric has big plans for the future. It is plotting to expand its reach in the country by increasing its current 600 touchpoints to 800 by the end of the year. In the next 3 years, the company would ramp up the production capacity of its electric scooters to 5 lakh units annually, with a focus on low-speed scooters for last-mile connectivity.